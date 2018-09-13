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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre Episode 2: Freaktober Alien Invaders
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11 views • September 13, 2018
Join your host, Horror Author and King of Splatter Punk William Pattison as he celebrates October with two freaky alien invasion films, Robot Monster and The Crawling Eye, aka The Trollenberg Terror. Also be ready for this month's Criswell Predicts....
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