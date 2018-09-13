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Grant Stinchfield Tells Hillary Clinton What Happened
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5 views • September 13, 2018
Hillary Clinton announced the title of her upcoming book, "What Happened." Grant Stinchfield saves everyone the anguish of having to read about the Russians, the FBI, the sexism, the unfair treatment by the media, and every other excuse America's biggest loser will come up with...
Keywords
feminismbill clintonsecond amendmenthillary clintonfbibenghazibernie sandersdonald trumpsecretary of statemediagrant stinchfieldemaildemocratic partyloretta lynchsexismfirst ladycommentaryrussianssegmentmainstreamunfairseason 1serverwhat happenednratv live9:009amepisode 145july 28 2017presidental electionradical islamic terrorism
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