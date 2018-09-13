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Democrats Laugh At 1,000 Armed Soldiers Invading US
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1697 views • September 13, 2018
Shocking Footage shows over 1,000 armed men crossing the border in Arizona. War Room host Owen Shroyer confronts Democratic senator Sylvia Garcia about the severity of the footage.
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