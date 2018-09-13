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Stinchfield | The Creeps in Hillary Clinton's Corner - 9/12/17
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8 views • September 13, 2018
Grant Stinchfield tells Hillary Clinton What Happened: "Hillary, you've spent your entire career surrounded by creeps. Never once did you tell them to get away from you. But here's the real reason why you wanted to tell President Trump to 'back up.' It's because you hate the people he speaks for—the miners you wanted to put out of business, the gun owners, the church goers, the union families, the factory workers, the people you called deplorables…For three decades, you used creeps...
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