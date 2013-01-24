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Infowars Nightly News Thursday January 24 2013 Full Length
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4 views • September 13, 2018
On this January 24,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Melissa Melton speaks with Julio Rausseo about the TSA's involvement with the Obama Inauguration. News Covered: Poetic Justice - Piers Morgan Falls Ill After Flu Shot. 800 European Children Develop Narcolepsy After Receiving H1N1 Vaccine. Two meter opponents arrested in Naperville.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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