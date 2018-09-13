© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Puerto Rican Government Blames Trump For Their Own Ineptitude
Follow
0
Share
Report
650 views • September 13, 2018
Jake Lloyd rails against the corrupt Puerto Rican government after it was revealed that a great mass of bottled water meant for victims of Hurricane Maria was left on a runway for nearly a year.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.