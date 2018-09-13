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LONDON ENGLAND,MUSLIMS BEAT WHITE BOY TELL HIM ON YOUR KNEES PRAY TO ALLAH
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30 views • September 13, 2018
This is the shocking moment three bullies beat up a young boy in a park and told him ‘get on your knees and pray to Allah’.
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