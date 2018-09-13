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Bear tonsillitus
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219 views • September 13, 2018
Bowhunter behind every tree? Well it certainly feels like it. My hunting camp is 2.5 miles behind a locked gate. Yesterday I had no less than 5 hunters all within a mile of my camp. Three of them were bugling for elk. The elk in my hunting area are not talking yet, and my trail cams are now showing more hunters than animals, so I said screw it yesterday afternoon and came home for a couple of days. I have new trail cam video for you to enjoy. Make sure you turn on your audio and go full screen.
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