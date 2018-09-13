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The Corporate Lie-Machine Loses Its Grip On America, As The Populace Wakes UP
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449 views • September 13, 2018
Jake Lloyd dismantles the Obama legacy as the disgraced President attempts to exact revenge upon President Trump. Leaked footage exposes Google's corporate disdain for President Trump, and Faith Goldy joins the show to discuss the platform of her historic bid for Mayor of Toronto.
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