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America’s Fighting For Its Life
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2761 views • September 13, 2018
Alex Jones gets accused by the left of being “homophobic”, but nothing could be further from the truth as Apple, an American company, works to support the communist Chinese government’s anti-gay agenda. Patriots must stand against this fake news smear against conservatives.
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