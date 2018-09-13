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A Storm Is Coming: Use Higher Discernment - You Already Have the Answers Within
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21 views • September 13, 2018
On the eve of Hurricane Florence's arrival to the Carolinas, Spirit prompted me to post the most recent channeling a little earlier than usual. This message from Mother Earth, Mother Mary, El Morya, and the Arcturian High Council is very timely, and here to help us globally weather the storm and shifts in consciousness unfolding at this time. Despite any storms, we are invited to reconnect with our Own Inner Light. For that is where any answer we seek and desire already is.
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