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Watch Live As Thousands Of Camouflaged Men, Armed With Assault Rifles, Cross Over From Mexico Into Arizona
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2960 views • September 13, 2018
A new released video shows men on horseback wearing camouflage crossing the border from Mexico to the U.S. The MSM ignores this video while they continue to smear President Trump claiming he calls all Mexicans criminals.
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