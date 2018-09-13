Coastal Carolina Cities Brace For Impact As Hurricane Florence Approaches NBC Nightly News

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Cities along the coast are in a state of emergency, as many fear a direct hit from the storm. Many gas stations and grocery stores are empty, with nearly two million people heading evacuation orders and driving inland.