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PhysGeog ... 2018 ... Scientistic Geology IS Another Mythology
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28 views • September 13, 2018
Flat Earth Advanced - Geology Revived Documentary ... This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material falls under the category of what is believed to be FAIR USE in accordance to the United States Copyright Act of 1976, Code 17
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