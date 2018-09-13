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Dr. Robert Morey - The moon god Allah the god of Islam
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12 views • September 13, 2018
All rights of this audio and first image belongs to Dr. Robert Morey of www.faithdefenders.com If Dr.Robert Morey wants me to remove this video,please contact me directly and I will remove it with no problem.
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