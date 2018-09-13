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Watch As Alex Jones And Eric Bolling Have A Powerful And Spirited Debate
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4928 views • September 13, 2018
Eric Bolling joins Alex Jones live in studio to participate in a few spirited debates about the truth behind 9/11, internet censorship, and President Trump's accomplishments since his historic inauguration.
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