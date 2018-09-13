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Get behind me Satan
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74 views • September 13, 2018
This video is about my personal choice as a state leader to evoke God in all of my decisions & to not segregate any other religious views from the Idaho 3%. The fact that the issues we’re dealing with could very well be a spiritual battle now.
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