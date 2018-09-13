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PhysReality ... 2018 ... RE jet fuel hoax :: Important info for all air travellers
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53 views • September 13, 2018
Nobody owns the air. A look at the deception being perpetrated by the aircraft manufacturers and airlines charging for fuel they don't use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use"
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use"
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