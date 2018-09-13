Hurricane Florence's path and threats

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Time is running out for the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence. The storm threatens to bring a deadly storm surge and record amounts of rain. States of emergency are in place from Georgia to Maryland. Lonnie Quinn, CBS New York's chief weathercaster, reports.