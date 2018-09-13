© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pawns in the Game
Follow
0
Share
Report
88 views • September 13, 2018
This (audio) lecture by Commander Carr presents the history and origin of the Illuminati including their infiltration of Governments world wide.
The progress of these conspirators and their effect on our nation are confirmed by Staff Director Norman Dodd of the Congressional Special Committee to investigate tax exempt foundations.
You may view his interview here, Norman Dodd on Tax Exempt Foundations. https://www.real.video/5834096816001
The progress of these conspirators and their effect on our nation are confirmed by Staff Director Norman Dodd of the Congressional Special Committee to investigate tax exempt foundations.
You may view his interview here, Norman Dodd on Tax Exempt Foundations. https://www.real.video/5834096816001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.