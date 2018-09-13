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Cosmic Awareness - The Same Force Who Spoke Through Edgar Cayce! Part 2 September 29, 2015
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10 views • September 13, 2018
Part 2: Alexandra Meadors and Will Berlinghof share an amazing interview reviewing current events worldwide and what to expect with Wave X's arrival September 28/29th. We knew this was an important interview as the first one was "erased" by the government goons! So after 5+ hours, we finally got 'er done. Hear all sorts of details on how one channels, psy-ops through channeling, and how Cosmic Awareness finally shared Itself through Will as its conduit.
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