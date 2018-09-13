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Pass the Salt Live - If it's Going to be, It's up to me 9-13-2018
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5 views • September 13, 2018
In the mid-20th century, Alfred Kinsey wrote what he wanted America to become. And today we have the Kinsey Institute – at Indiana University. Two lesbians on the cover of their web page. They are promoting sexual deviancy, saying it is normal. Having sex with animals? Really?!
If you see a need, do something. Pray on the way. If it’s gonna be, it’s up to me!
Pass the Salt!
Support Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
If you see a need, do something. Pray on the way. If it’s gonna be, it’s up to me!
Pass the Salt!
Support Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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