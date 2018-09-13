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Shahid Buttar: Gun Rights in an Increasingly Militarized State
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16 views • September 13, 2018
*Original Air Date: November 23, 2015
Shahid Buttar discusses the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms. He introduces a new perspective on the debate being the fact that citizens are no match for the military-industrial-complex and militarized police forces. He also discusses 1st and 4th Amendment rights and why people should care and be worried about government surveillance and what to do to push back against it.
Shahid Buttar discusses the 2nd Amendment and the right to bear arms. He introduces a new perspective on the debate being the fact that citizens are no match for the military-industrial-complex and militarized police forces. He also discusses 1st and 4th Amendment rights and why people should care and be worried about government surveillance and what to do to push back against it.
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