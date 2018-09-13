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Martin Lewis: Understanding Current Events Through Geography And Maps
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7 views • September 13, 2018
*Original Air Date: November 25, 2015
Dr. Martin Lewis discusses the importance of using geography and maps in studying history and analyzing world events. Without geography there can be no history (or geopolitics). Dr. Lewis also comments on the digital revolution in education (e.g. free online courses) and whether they really spell doom for the traditional classroom.
Dr. Martin Lewis discusses the importance of using geography and maps in studying history and analyzing world events. Without geography there can be no history (or geopolitics). Dr. Lewis also comments on the digital revolution in education (e.g. free online courses) and whether they really spell doom for the traditional classroom.
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