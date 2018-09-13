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Katherine Albrecht: The Totalitarian Nature of Surveillance (NSA, Google, Facebook)
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83 views • September 13, 2018
*Original Air Date: November 9, 2015
Dr. Katherine Albrecht discusses her book Spychips, published almost a decade ago, and reflects on RFID threats today as well as from other technologies. The US Goverment has decided to use the same RFID system being developed by commercial industry which will become ubiquitous by placing both RFID chips and scanners everywhere. She also discusses R.J. Rummel's work on democide and how the very nature of government and corporate surveillance is totalitarian.
Dr. Katherine Albrecht discusses her book Spychips, published almost a decade ago, and reflects on RFID threats today as well as from other technologies. The US Goverment has decided to use the same RFID system being developed by commercial industry which will become ubiquitous by placing both RFID chips and scanners everywhere. She also discusses R.J. Rummel's work on democide and how the very nature of government and corporate surveillance is totalitarian.
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