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Filip Kovačević: Montenegro's Anti-Government Protests and a Balkan Federation?
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4 views • September 13, 2018
*Original Air Date: November 6, 2015
Dr. Kovačević discusses the current anti-government protests in Montenegro against corrupt Prime Minister Milo Đjukanović who has been in power for 25 years. Đjukanović has petitioned NATO to accept Montenegro in the bloc and has blamed Moscow for the protests while using false flag tactics. The people say he has destroyed the economy and jobs and want change. Kovačević also discusses his idea for a Balkan federation.
Dr. Kovačević discusses the current anti-government protests in Montenegro against corrupt Prime Minister Milo Đjukanović who has been in power for 25 years. Đjukanović has petitioned NATO to accept Montenegro in the bloc and has blamed Moscow for the protests while using false flag tactics. The people say he has destroyed the economy and jobs and want change. Kovačević also discusses his idea for a Balkan federation.
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