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Ryan Devereaux: Mexico's War On Journalists
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12 views • September 13, 2018
*Original Air Date: October 26, 2015
In Part Two of the interview, Ryan Devereaux of The Intercept discusses his work in Mexico related to the disappearance of 43 students murdered by elements of the the Mexican state in collaboration with a drug cartel and the comparison of what journalism is like for Mexican and American journalists.
In Part Two of the interview, Ryan Devereaux of The Intercept discusses his work in Mexico related to the disappearance of 43 students murdered by elements of the the Mexican state in collaboration with a drug cartel and the comparison of what journalism is like for Mexican and American journalists.
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