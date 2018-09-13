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Ryan Devereaux: America's Drone Wars
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5 views • September 13, 2018
*Original Air Date: October 26, 2015
In Part One of the interview, Ryan Devereaux of The Intercept discusses the Drone Wars in light of the Drone Papers, a cache of documents recently released by an unknown whistleblower.
In Part One of the interview, Ryan Devereaux of The Intercept discusses the Drone Wars in light of the Drone Papers, a cache of documents recently released by an unknown whistleblower.
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