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The Bridge Between Faith and Works | The Teaching Post
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3 views • September 13, 2018
The teaching of Worship is the bridge between faith and works take a look at the account of Jehoshaphat battle against the Ammonites and God’s role in their faith. Brother Joseph Roberts Jr of New Bethel Church has put together a compelling presentation of how this historical account is a good representation of how the binding link between Worship, Faith, and Works go hand and hand in life of the servants of God our Lord Jesus Christ.
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