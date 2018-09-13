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KATANYA CINTA
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11 views • September 13, 2018
My last audio & video production of Analia Capuano's song "Katanya Cinta".
Entirely home-made, everything has been done at my home-studio Charivari in Bali.
Also my first experiment with chroma keying (green screen) on Final Cut. A long process but it was fun and very instructive as well.
Enjoy.
info & contact:
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com
Entirely home-made, everything has been done at my home-studio Charivari in Bali.
Also my first experiment with chroma keying (green screen) on Final Cut. A long process but it was fun and very instructive as well.
Enjoy.
info & contact:
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com
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