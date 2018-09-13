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Angeline Sedap Malam
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1 view • September 13, 2018
ANGELINE SEDAP MALAM
This is the song that my wife Analia wrote in memory and as a tribute to Angeline, the 8 years old child brutally and hideously murdered in jalan Sedap Malam (Tuberose street) in Sanur, Bali (Indonesia). At first we looked for a professional singer to render the song but without a proper budget, we decided that Analia should sing the song herself. So we recorded it in my studio in Ubud and I completed it with this home-made video.
www.anello-capuano.com
This is the song that my wife Analia wrote in memory and as a tribute to Angeline, the 8 years old child brutally and hideously murdered in jalan Sedap Malam (Tuberose street) in Sanur, Bali (Indonesia). At first we looked for a professional singer to render the song but without a proper budget, we decided that Analia should sing the song herself. So we recorded it in my studio in Ubud and I completed it with this home-made video.
www.anello-capuano.com
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