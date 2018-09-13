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Psalm 1 - The Two Paths of Life - Dr. Mike Spaulding
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21 views • September 13, 2018
There are two paths that every man or woman can take in life. One is acknowledging God and living for Him and the other is rejecting God and living for self. There are specific results of each choice. This Psalm gives clear details about those results.
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