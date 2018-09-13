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Alu, the monitor lizard of Bali
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17 views • September 13, 2018
MEET THE ALU, the Monitor Lizard of Bali.
A huge Alu or monitor lizard has been lounging under my terrace and gave me the leisure to film it to my heart's content.
Here how it looked like.
Music: "Son of a Beat" by Anello Capuano from the CD "Asphalt Desert"available at my FB music page https://www.facebook.com/LalloJiGa/ or at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/
A huge Alu or monitor lizard has been lounging under my terrace and gave me the leisure to film it to my heart's content.
Here how it looked like.
Music: "Son of a Beat" by Anello Capuano from the CD "Asphalt Desert"available at my FB music page https://www.facebook.com/LalloJiGa/ or at http://anellocapuano.bandcamp.com/
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