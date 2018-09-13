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William Pattison's Bloodbath Theatre Episode 1
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6 views • September 13, 2018
Join your host, horror author William Pattison as he brings you classic horror films. This episode your host presents William Castle's House on Haunted Hill. Also, his second presentation is Terror in the Haunt House. Also be ready for Criswell Predicts. Be prepared for ghostly thrills.....
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