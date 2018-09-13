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The Balinese weaver dance in Ubud
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12 views • September 13, 2018
A demonstration in Ubud, of a Balinese rare dance form known as Weaver Dance by one of the greatest dance teacher still performing on the Island, together with a couple of her students. Unfortunately the music, played on a tiny cassette recorder, got lost in the traffic noise, but its absence somehow enhance the delicate complexity of the dance movements.
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www.anello-capuano.com
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www.anello-capuano.com
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