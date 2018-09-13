© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin Annett: Modern Day Concentration Camp Investigation May 12, 2015
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • September 13, 2018
Kevin Annett and Alexandra Meadors review and provide a detailed account of an investigation in 2011 and 2012 in Brantford, Ontario with the purpose of uncovering forensic evidence of children buried at the oldest Indian residential school in Canada. This school was established by The Crown and The State in 1832 and unfortunately was not shut down until 1970. In approx. 140 years, over 50,000 children are still missing.
According to one testimony, only the slave ... Read more shorturl.at/ehjLT
According to one testimony, only the slave ... Read more shorturl.at/ehjLT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.