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The Daily News Is Vindictive In Their Anti-NRA Propaganda
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16 views • September 13, 2018
"The Daily News, like so many outlets, doesn't just want to prove its anti-gun stance is good for America. It literally wants to squash us. These socialist reporters want the NRA to hurt. They want to put us out of business. They are vindictive in their propaganda." – Grant Stinchfield
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