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EMBASSY OF ISRAEL Georgian undercover SECURITY POLICE STOP - stop of USPA Journalist live streaming to Facebook September 13, 2018
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7 views • September 13, 2018
EMBASSY OF ISRAEL in Georgia undercover SECURITY POLICE STOP - 4 OFFICERS in the end, stop of US Press Association Journalist live streaming to Facebook from a city center street September 13, 2018. Because Israel it nothing for me.
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