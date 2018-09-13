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"CNN, Shame On You," Josh Powell, CPAC 2018
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6 views • September 13, 2018
"CNN, shame on you. Think about this, there are 3,000 people shot in Chicago in 2017. 3,000 shot. There was over 700 people killed. Where is the outrage for that? Where is the town hall for that? Let's go, cause guess what? We'll all go down and have a real honest dialogue and debate and a town hall about that." —NRA Chief of Staff Josh Powell
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