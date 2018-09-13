© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ogoh Ogoh Parade, Ubud, Bali, 2012
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 13, 2018
Ogoh-ogoh are paper mache statues built for the Ngrupuk parade, which takes place on the eve of Nyepi day (or silent day corresponding to the Balinese New Year) in Bali, Indonesia.
Ogoh-ogoh are usually made by the group of artists found in villages around Bali. After being paraded on a convoy around the town, finally it is burnt to ashes in a cemetery as a symbol of self-purification.
The parade portrayed in this video took place in 2012 in the traditional art village of Ubud.
Ogoh-ogoh are usually made by the group of artists found in villages around Bali. After being paraded on a convoy around the town, finally it is burnt to ashes in a cemetery as a symbol of self-purification.
The parade portrayed in this video took place in 2012 in the traditional art village of Ubud.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.