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MAKE THIS VIRAL FISA ABUSE,NSA STONE GHOST AND THE FIVE EYES OF THE NWO
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59 views • September 13, 2018
THIS VIDEO FULLY EXPOSES THE FISA ABUSE,THE CIA AND THE STONE GHOST NETWORK SEE HOW THE NSA AND FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE NETWORKS ARE SCOOPING UP YOUR DATA AND SPYING ON EVERYONE PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE SPECIAL THANKS TO JIM LEE OF CLIMATE VIEWER
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