© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, 9/11/2001 WAR GAMES!! James Corbett
Follow
0
Share
Report
159 views • September 13, 2018
Outstanding new video explaining the War Games that were being played on 9/11/2001. Just released on 9/11 2018.
9/11 was not a normal day of blue sky aviation.
It was one of the busiest days in the history of American aviation, a dense forest of live fly exercises, drills, simulations, fake radar injects and utter confusion. And that was before the attacks even began. This is the story of 9/11 that you didn’t watch on your TV that fateful day. This is the story of the 9/11 War Games.
9/11 was not a normal day of blue sky aviation.
It was one of the busiest days in the history of American aviation, a dense forest of live fly exercises, drills, simulations, fake radar injects and utter confusion. And that was before the attacks even began. This is the story of 9/11 that you didn’t watch on your TV that fateful day. This is the story of the 9/11 War Games.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.