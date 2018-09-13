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IRREFUTABLE PROOF THAT SERENA WILLIAMS IS A MAN THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS EXPOSED
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933 views • September 13, 2018
THE GAY MAFIA AND FAKE MAINSTREAM NEWS MEDIA IS TRYING TO PUSH RACISM AND SEXISM WITH SERENA WILLIAMS WHEN THE FACT IS BOTH OF THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS ARE MEN JUST LIKE MICHAEL OBAMA PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE TO HELP EXPOSE THE GAY MAFIAS AGENDA
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