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ALERT WEATHER UPDATE: CAT 4 HURRICANE FLORENCE PRIMED TO SLAM INTO EAST COAST, PRAY THE PRAYER OF AGREEMENT PLZ
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12 views • September 13, 2018
9-12-18 DSCN0896 UPDATE 158 MPH WINDS, SURGE 83 FT WAVES BORDERLINE CAT5
PART 1 OF 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTqvzTd3ILg&t=66s
PART 2 OF 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PyvUtMaLCg&t=8s
OWENSBORO KY, FAITH, HOPE, PEACE, YAHSHUA, I AM, YAHWEH, JESUS, LORD, SAVIOR, FATHER, REDEEMER, INSPIRATIONAL, SINS, FORGIVENESS, REPENT, TIME, LIBERTY MUTUAL INS, LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP, LIBERTY MUTUAL HOLDINGS INC., HELMSMAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, HURRICANE FLORENCE, HURRICANES,
PART 1 OF 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTqvzTd3ILg&t=66s
PART 2 OF 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PyvUtMaLCg&t=8s
OWENSBORO KY, FAITH, HOPE, PEACE, YAHSHUA, I AM, YAHWEH, JESUS, LORD, SAVIOR, FATHER, REDEEMER, INSPIRATIONAL, SINS, FORGIVENESS, REPENT, TIME, LIBERTY MUTUAL INS, LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP, LIBERTY MUTUAL HOLDINGS INC., HELMSMAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, HURRICANE FLORENCE, HURRICANES,
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