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Si Brahim & Lalla Khadija
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8 views • September 13, 2018
In 2003, I went back to Marrakesh to work on a music project based on Gnawa songs repertory as gathered by my long time friend Maalem (master) Brahim el Balkani. Various Moroccan artists collaborated, notably Lalla Khadija, one of the founders of the well-known female group Bnet Houariyat, whom you can see in this video sharing an impromptu song with Si Brahim during a recording break.
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www.anello-capuano.com
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com
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