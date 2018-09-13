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Marrakesh - Showtime in Djema el-Fna.
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10 views • September 13, 2018
Every day, around 5pm the huge Djema el-Fna square in Marrakesh, Morocco, becomes alive with a large variety of folk music, dances, snake-charmers, acrobats and story telling wandering acts from all over Morocco.
And it goes like this...
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com
And it goes like this...
[email protected]
www.anello-capuano.com
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