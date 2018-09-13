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JUST ONE OF THE ISRAELI TRUCK BOMBS ON 9-11 CBS BANNED VIDEO
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331 views • September 13, 2018
LOOK UP ISRAELI TRUCK BOMBS ON 9-11 THIS A LIVE CBS INTERVIEW THAT GOT OUT BEFORE THEY HAD THEIR FAKE NARRATIVE IN PLACE,POLICE DID ARREST 3 ISRAELI ART STUDENTS THAT WERE QUICKLY ESCORTED BY THE FBI BACK TO ISRAEL.
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