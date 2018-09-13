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THE CHARLIE HEBDO SHOOTING HOAX BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
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155 views • September 13, 2018
THIS VIDEO EXPOSES THE FAKE NEWS CHARLIE HEBDO TERROR ATTACK CARRIED OUT BY THE MOSSAD,PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE.THIS WAS QUICKLY BANNED BY YOUTUBE AND NEEDS TO BE SHOWN TO THE PUBLIC
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