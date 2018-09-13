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You Won't Believe How I Came to Flat Earth! (Robbie Davidson's Red Pill Story)
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70 views • September 13, 2018
A true story I have wanted to share for a very long time. Includes the original video I came across that changed my world...literally! Original videos by the atheist Sid Downman
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