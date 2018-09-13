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Prof James McCanney on Using Lasers to Steer Hurricanes
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81 views • September 13, 2018
Here comes another hurricane. It's tough to understand why, for whatever reason, they don't steer hurricanes away from where they do the most damage. Professor James McCanney talks about weather modification, including space-based lasers, Tesla, and more.
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